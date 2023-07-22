Governor Cooper to visit tornado damaged areas in Nash, Edgecombe counties

"We are just going to help anyone who has a need. From the smallest job to as big as we can handle," said one volunteer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday, Gov. Cooper will be visiting areas damaged by an EF-3 tornado that passed through Nash and Edgecombe counties.

His visit comes after the large tornado that traveled 16.5 miles and had a maximum width of 600 yards injured 16 people and caused extensive damage to homes and buildings.

ALSO SEE: 'It looked like the Wizard of Oz': Edgecombe County picks up pieces after tornado

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was on the ground for about 33 minutes, which is longer than average tornadoes.

It was the first EF-3 to hit central North Carolina since April 16, 2011. That's when 30 tornadoes hit the state, nine in central North Carolina and one registering EF-3 strength. The twisters killed 24 people and caused more than $328 million worth of damage.

Featured video is from previous report

MORE STORIES: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes another charter school oversight bill

RELATED: 2011 Tornado survivor offers hope to Nash, Edgecombe Co. families