Governor Cooper meets childhood hero on final day of GalaxyCon in Raleigh

Sunday was the final day of GalaxyCon an event celebrating Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy and much more in Downtown Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday was the final day of GalaxyCon an event celebrating Comic Books, Sci-Fi, Fantasy and much more in Downtown Raleigh.

Governor Cooper, who attended the event , had the chance to meet his childhood hero William Shatner.

Shatner portrayed Captain James Kirk in the original Star Trek series.

Cooper tweeted about his encounter with Shatner saying:

"Great welcoming the incomparable William Shatner to NC. As a long time Trekker, I enjoyed our interesting discussion about the arts, music, health, the environment and much more. - RC"

RELATED: GalaxyCon brings fans and cosplayers to Raleigh Convention Center

ALSO RELATED: GalaxyCon gets underway at Raleigh Convention Centers with ribbon cutting, celebrities