Man who escaped police custody in Graham turns self in after a week

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who escaped from police custody after a disturbance has turned himself in a week after the incident happened.
Graham Police said Timothy Watlington, 37, turned himself in just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
He was charged with resisting a public officer for the escape as well as served with the outstanding orders for which he was originally arrested.
A week earlier, on Dec. 7, Watlington, handcuffed and in the back of a patrol vehicle, managed to get away while en route to the Alamance County jail.
Police said at the time that Watlington was not believed to be a danger to the general public.
Watlington received a $4,000 secured bond at the magistrate's office.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.