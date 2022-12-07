Officers searching for man who escaped police custody in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was taken into custody after a disturbance managed to escape, Graham Police said Wednesday.

Timothy Watlington, 37, was arrested, cuffed with his hands behind his back and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

The window was lowered so he could speak with his girlfriend before being transported. While on the way to the Alamance County jail, Watlington somehow removed his cuffs, reached through the bars on the window and opened the door from the outside, police said.

He was last seen running north near W. Elm Street and S. Maple Street in Graham. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene but could not find him.

Watlington was initially detained on an outstanding order for arrest after officers responded to a disturbance call just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of E Parker Street.

Graham Police said Watlington is not believed to be a danger to the general public.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. T. Barnes of the Graham Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at (336) 570-6711 or call anonymously to Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.