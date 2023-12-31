Officer assaulted in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A blue alert issued after an officer was assaulted at a Sheetz in Greensboro has been canceled.

According to a blue alert issued by the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at Sheetz at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road. Police said the suspect drove away westbound on I-40 West. An officer was assaulted during the incident, police said.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black in color Chevrolet Equinox with NC tag KKA-4332 and a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

Officials have not released more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.