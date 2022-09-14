WATCH LIVE

Party police! Greensboro cops come for noise complaint, stay for quinceañera

35 minutes ago
Greensboro police officers were called to a noise complaint and ended up sticking around for a quinceañera.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just call them the Party Police.

It happened this past weekend.

Officers Matthews, King and Johnson went to check out the complaint and when they got there, they discovered that a teen was celebrating her big day.

The family invited the officers to have some food, which they happily accepted.

The officers handed out GPD stickers to the little ones and took a picture with the birthday girl.

