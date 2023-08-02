Greenville Police Department released a photo of a person of interest seen in the area where a deadly shooting happened outside Planet Fitness in July.

New photo shows man police want to question about deadly shooting outside Greenville Planet Fitness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Greenville Police Department released a photo of a person of interest seen in the area where a deadly shooting happened outside Planet Fitness in July.

Officials said the images were taken from a city security camera near Planet Fitness. The man pictured was in the area around the time 22-year-old Jayden Harrison was believed to have been shot and killed on July 4.

Greenville police responded to calls about a person who went into cardiac arrest at Planet Fitness at 801 Thomas Langston Road, on July 4. When first responders arrived they found Harrison dead in the parking lot.

According to Pitt County Officials, an autopsy later found that Harrison had been shot.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man.

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact GPD Detective Peterson, 252-329-3404.