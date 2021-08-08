Traffic

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man died after being struck struck by a driver on Saturday night, police said.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Freedom Drive in Raleigh. The victim, identified as Gregory Johnson, 39, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

On Sunday morning, authorities said Johnson did not survive his injuries.

Outbound New Bern Avenue was temporarily closed at New Hope Road while the investigation took place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

According to a wreck report from Raleigh police, Johnson darted across New Bern Avenue and failed to yield the right away. Two other drivers told police they barely missing striking him.

It was the second serious pedestrian crash in as many nights in Raleigh.

On Friday night, a woman died after being struck by a driver around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Millbrook Road.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighpedestrian walkwaypedestrian injuredtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham mask mandate takes effect at 5 p.m.
2 tropical disturbances developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Vigil to be held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids in school safely
New Cumberland County teachers get free school supplies
Show More
Fake COVID vaccination cards worry college officials
Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field
COVID-19, RSV in children put strain on hospitals
Senate heads toward final vote on infrastructure package
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
More TOP STORIES News