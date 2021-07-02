AMBER Alert issued for missing Person County 1-year-old boy abducted by man

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Person County 1-year-old believed to have been abducted by a man.The Person County Sheriff's Office is searching for Gabriel Newman who is believed to be traveling with Gregory Wendell Newman. Authorities have not detailed their relation.Gabriel was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit, shorts with a black and white Nike logo.Gregory is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and a scarf covering his black long dreadlocks. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye and a love-and-hate tattoo over the left and right hand and another tattoo of the letter G on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on it and light-colored jeans with patches.Authorities said to be on the lookout for a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with a North Carolina license plate that reads TDL-8320. The car was last seen traveling on NC Highway 57 northbound toward Danville, Virginia.The Person County Sheriff's Office has not provided an image of the two at this time.