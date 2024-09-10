AMBER Alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old girl

BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child out of Boiling Springs Lakes in Brunswick County.

Police are searching for 3-year-old Khloe Marlow.

Khloe is described as approximately 3 feet tall, and weighing 37 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be with her grandmother, Jamie Lee Marlow, 49, police said.

A description of Marlow was not immediately available.

Boiling Springs Lake Police said she left the 200 block of South Shore Drive on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in a red Kia Sportage with license plate No. PMN 9366

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Boiling Springs Lakes Police Department immediately at (910) 253-7490 or call 911 or *HP.