AMBER Alert issued for missing North Carolina 3-year-old girl

BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child out of Boiling Springs Lakes in Brunswick County.
Police are searching for 3-year-old Khloe Marlow.
Khloe is described as approximately 3 feet tall, and weighing 37 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to be with her grandmother, Jamie Lee Marlow, 49, police said.
A description of Marlow was not immediately available.
Boiling Springs Lake Police said she left the 200 block of South Shore Drive on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in a red Kia Sportage with license plate No. PMN 9366
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Boiling Springs Lakes Police Department immediately at (910) 253-7490 or call 911 or *HP.