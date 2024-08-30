2-year-old boy abducted at gunpoint by his mother after child's father assaulted: Morrisville PD

MORRISVILLE,N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old was abducted away from his father at gunpoint Friday afternoon, according to Morrisville Police Department.

Officers began the investigation after responding to an apartment complex on Bloom Road around 2:20 p.m.

According to police, Deneshia Williams and her boyfriend Jontae Purdie, as well as an unknown man are the main suspects in the crime.

Williams, who is the child's mother, reportedly pointed a gun at the child's father during the abduction. Police said the child's father was also physically assaulted by Purdie and the other man.

During that altercation, the child's father's girlfriend took the child. However, before they could get away, police said Williams pointed the gun at the girlfriend and took her wallet.

Williams eventually got the 2-year-old and left.

Police have sought warrants for the three suspects on charges of assault by pointing a gun, armed robbery and one count of simple assault.

Morrisville Police Department is in the process of trying to obtain an AMBER Alert for the child, who was last seen traveling with the three suspects in a blue Nissan Maxima with NC tags (LCN-3490).

The vehicle was believed to be traveling to Fayetteville.