RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Groovy Duck Bakery on Edward's Mill Road in Raleigh offers breads and treats for the entire family to enjoy through the year.ABC11 Anchor Andrea Blanford got a cooking lesson from Baker Beth Flynn. The two cook up a pumpkin puree that can be used for pumpkin breads, cookies and pies through the holiday season.Watch it in the above video player.