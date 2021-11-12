Society

Get a sneak peek at new Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Disney World

By Sam Champion
ORLANDO, Florida -- In honor of Disney+ Day, Sam Champion is checking out the next big ride coming to Disney World's EPCOT next year.

The next major attraction coming to EPCOT will aim to transport visitors far away from Earth, and into the realm of your favorite team of intergalactic superheroes.

It's called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and it will offer a fully immersive adventure -- the likes of which has never been seen at any Disney park.

That will be evident as soon as park-goers feast their eyes on the main entrance.

From there, folks will enter a planetarium-like exhibition, called the "Galaxarium" to learn more about the far-away world of Xandar.

That's when the Guardians themselves show up, and enlist visitors in an intergalactic chase through space and time.

Disney's Imagineers describe the attraction as a "storytelling coaster," which features a revolutionary ride system with vehicles that can rotate 360-degrees, ensuring riders' attention is always directed at the story happening around them.

The ride will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and it will be one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

