Bed and breakfast guests stopped Fort Bragg paratrooper who was attacking couple in their 70s, witnesses say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Guests at a bed and breakfast in Southern Pines stopped a Fort Bragg soldier who was beating up a man and woman in their 70s, according to witnesses of the attack.Jacob Jadon Lee, a 25-year-old paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, is behind bars on a $300,000 bond.Investigators said he broke into the Duncraig Manor, a well-known bed and breakfast in Southern Pines, and attacked the owners, who also live there. It's unclear why.The homeowners are 73 and 75 years old. Both were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.According to their daughter, some of their injuries include broken bones, severe cuts and bruises and internal bleeding.She said one of the guests at the bed and breakfast was able to pull her father away from the attack, preventing further injuries."Another 30 seconds and (he) would not have made it," their daughter said in a social media post.Col. Herman L. Johnson of the 82nd Airborne Division released the following statement about the attack:Lee faces burglary and assault charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for March 9.