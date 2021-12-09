Student brings unloaded gun to Cary High School

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes are back to normal Thursday at Cary High School, less than 24 hours after a gun was found on campus.Wake County Public School System alerted parents Wednesday that staff found a student with an unloaded gun.Nobody was threatened or injured, but state law requires the student to be suspended for one year for bringing the gun on campus.Officials said they found the gun in an unrelated search, but they did not say what the search was related to or any details about the student who brought the gun.