Student brings unloaded gun to Cary High School

EMBED <>More Videos

Student brings unloaded gun to Cary High School

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Classes are back to normal Thursday at Cary High School, less than 24 hours after a gun was found on campus.

Wake County Public School System alerted parents Wednesday that staff found a student with an unloaded gun.

Nobody was threatened or injured, but state law requires the student to be suspended for one year for bringing the gun on campus.

Officials said they found the gun in an unrelated search, but they did not say what the search was related to or any details about the student who brought the gun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caryschool shootinghigh schoolpublic schoolguns
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News