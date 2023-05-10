Three months after her son was gunned down near his high school, Brianna Walker remains distraught that police have not been able to make an arrest.

Mother of Durham student gunned down near school still seeking answers 3 months later

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brianna Walker has been taking her only son's absence day by day.

"Some days are easier than others," Walker said. "It's still kind of unbelievable he's not here still."

Her son, Anthony Feaster, was 17 years old when he was killed in a double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail near Hillside High School on Feb. 8. Feaster's fellow student who was shot survived.

Durham Police Department (DPD) said it does not believe the shooting was random. However, it's been three painful months for Walker who's still waiting for justice in her son's killing.

As of May, no arrests have been made and DPD has not released any new information about the case.

"Can the city get control of their city? It's sad," Walker said.

So far in 2023, 19 young people have been shot in Durham, according to police statistics.

"I'm not the only parent losing their child," Walker said. "It's kids, like we want to see our kids grow. I don't want to see us bury our kids. It's not safe. Who wants to live here anymore? The kids can't even go outside, to school, anything. It's crazy. They've got to do better."

Feaster was a senior at Hillside High School and would have graduated this year. Walker said her son, whom she described as a caring person, thought of becoming a barber after graduation.

She said she keeps the families impacted by gun violence in prayer.

"I seek justice the same as you, and we are going to believe God got us," Walker said.

