Friends and family say 'goodbye' to Hillside student killed in shooting on American Tobacco Trail

Friday, February 17, 2023 2:31AM
Friends, family attend funeral for Hillside student killed in Durham
Family and friends attended a funeral service Thursday for a Hillside High School student shot and killed last week in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends of the Hillside High School student shot and killed last week along the 'American Tobacco trail said their goodbyes Thursday during a funeral service in Durham.

The service for 17- year-old Anthony Feaster was held at Praise Tabernacle Worship Center in Durham.

Feaster and a 15-year-old student were shot while they were walking on the trail last week.

Law enforcement searched a wooded area by the high school campus , but said nothing was found that was connected to the shooting.

The 15-year-old student is expected to recover.

Durham police told ABC11 they do not believe the shooting was random.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

