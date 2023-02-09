Extra security at Hillside High following deadly shooting near campus

One shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital, police said Wednesday evening.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There will be extra security on the campus of Hillside High School in Durham after a shooting involving two students off campus. One of those students has died.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Riddle Road near Fayetteville Street.

One shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital, police said Wednesday evening. The other was also taken for treatment and suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Hillside High and W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School were put on "secure status," not lockdowns during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator I.I. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

