2 juveniles shot near American Tobacco Trail, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after two juveniles -- both male -- were shot Wednesday in the 1200 block of Riddle Road near Fayetteville Street. That's near the American Tobacco Trail and Hillside High School.

Police are asking residents to avoid this area while the investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no active shooter at the scene.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m.. One shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was also taken for treatment and suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Hillside High and W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary School are on lockdown.

Riddle Road is closed from Fayetteville Street to Alfred Street as police investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator I.I. Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

