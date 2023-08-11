Juvenile, 1 adult killed in head- on crash in Harnett County

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a head-on crash Thursday evening in Harnett County.

First responders responded to calls about a crash in the 11000 block of NC Highway 210 at around 6:15 p.m. When officials arrived, they found two people pinned inside a Ford Focus and one person inside a Jeep SUV. A juvenile and adult inside the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Womack Army Hospital on Fort Liberty with serious injuries.

According to NCSHP, a preliminary investigation determined that the Jeep crossed over the center line before crashing head-on into the Ford Focus.

Troopers said charges are pending.

