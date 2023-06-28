Harnett County 15-year-old shot in head, man found dead

One man is dead and a 15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Harnett County.

Deputies arrived at Burslem Road in Cameron on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. and found 22-year-old Joshua Tyler Holland dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

The relationship between the two is unknown at this time, and investigators have not released any information about what may have led to the shooting.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Dowdy at 910-893-0153 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office tip line at 910-893-0300.