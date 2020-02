15 flu deaths reported in North Carolina last week as death toll for season rises to 115

Three children have died from the flu in North Carolina this year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15 new flu deaths statewide last week.According to data from the health department, hospital officials reported nearly 1,000 flu cases out of 4,000 tested patients.In North Carolina, 115 people have died from the flu since October 2019, the majority of whom are people older than 65. Three children, including one child under 4 years old , have died from the flu this year.The data was released among increasing fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak . As of Thursday, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in North Carolina.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get a flu shot every year. To prevent the spread of germs, the CDC recommended avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home from work or school, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and washing your hands often.