Despite concerns about coronavirus, Triangle doctors say flu is bigger threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- International flights have been cancelled and stocks are plummeting as the deadly new coronavirus positions itself to become the latest pandemic.
"It is a virus that is known to infect both mammals and people," Dr. Ryan Lamb, a physician at UNC Rex, said. "It's believed that the virus is going between different animals, mutates and then you get a novel virus, a new virus."
So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 18,000 people across the world. It has also killed more than 300 people in China. Just this week it has spread to at least a dozen people in the United States.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling the coronavirus a global concern, Lamb is worried about an even deadlier virus that's right here in the Triangle.
"Currently we are not concerned here in N.C. If someone traveled to the area then we're going to be concerned, but we're more worried about the flu here," said Lamb.
The flu is responsible for the deaths of at least 10,000 and has sickened more than 19 million people in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At UNC Rex alone, Lamb said he has treated at least a thousand cases.
"And certainly here, we're seeing a big rush and we're really on the surge where it's going to peak in a few weeks," Lamb said. "So more and more people are going to be infected with the regular flu here. And yes, unfortunately people do die from the flu--children included--so it's very concerning."
If the flu is technically more widespread in the US and statistically more deadly than the coronavirus, then why aren't Americans taking the virus as seriously?
Experts believe we've become immune to the yearly warnings--finding false comfort in the availability of a flu shot.
However as statistics show, only half of adults and children were vaccinated last year.
"The best way is for a vaccine. It does take about one or two weeks to be fully vaccinated to combat the virus so hopefully sooner rather than later," said Lamb.
North Carolina Poison Control and the Department of Health and Human Services set up a 24/7 tip line for residents with questions or concerns about the coronavirus. Anyone who has traveled to China recently or has questions about the way coronavirus is spread can call 1-866-462-3821.
