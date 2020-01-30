Health & Fitness

9 more flu deaths in reported in North Carolina bring season total to 54

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported nine new flu deaths in North Carolina last week.

In a report issued Thursday, the NCDHHS said the deaths occurred from Jan.19 to Jan. 25.

The total number of deaths stands at 54 for the flu season, the highest total at this point in the last couple of flu seasons.

Flu deaths in North Carolina by year



Last week, six flu deaths were reported.

North Carolina has seen more than 200 people die from the flu in four of the last five years. In December, a child in western North Carolina died from flu complications.

You can get a flu shot at several health care facilities. To find a location near you, go here.

The flu season began Sept. 29 and lasts through May 16.

Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnchealthfluflu preventionflu seasonflu death
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
DNA reveals suspect in 2015 Durham sexual assault
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
RDU airport employee arrested for secret peeping
Does your child's playground pose safety risks?
Diaper Bank of NC needs your help
New border wall panels fall into Mexico after strong winds
Show More
Hidden camera catches 93-year-old mom being abused
Man found shot to death at Fayetteville intersection
Marine headed to Super Bowl thanks to NFL running back
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
'Doomsday cult' changed mom of missing kids, grandfather says
More TOP STORIES News