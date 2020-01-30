9 more flu deaths in reported in North Carolina bring season total to 54

In a report issued Thursday, the NCDHHS said the deaths occurred from Jan.19 to Jan. 25.
The total number of deaths stands at 54 for the flu season, the highest total at this point in the last couple of flu seasons.
Last week, six flu deaths were reported.
North Carolina has seen more than 200 people die from the flu in four of the last five years. In December, a child in western North Carolina died from flu complications.
You can get a flu shot at several health care facilities. To find a location near you, go here.
The flu season began Sept. 29 and lasts through May 16.
