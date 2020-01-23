6 more flu deaths in reported in North Carolina, season total now at 41

In a report issued Thursday, the NCDHHS said the deaths occurred from Jan.12 to Jan. 18.
The total number of deaths is now 41 for the flu season, slightly higher than at this point in the 2018-2019 season, but considerably lower than 2017-2018.
North Carolina has seen more than 200 people die from the flu in four of the last five years. In December, a child in western North Carolina died from flu complications.
You can get a flu shot at several health care facilities. To find a location near you, go here.
The flu season begins on Sept. 29 and lasts through May 16.