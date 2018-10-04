HEALTH & FITNESS

29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications, marking state's third related death

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh woman has died from "an apparent cardiac event following complications from the flu."

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 29-year-old Raleigh woman has died from "an apparent cardiac event following complications from the flu."

Scarlett VanStory Levinson passed away Tuesday.

She was originally from Fayetteville and was working as an attorney at Levinson & Axford, which has offices in Raleigh and Benson.

"Scarlett was a valued and beloved member of our firms, remarkable for her generosity, wit, and big heart. We have lost a great friend, colleague, and partner," the company said in a statement. "She will be missed by everyone at our firms, our families, and the North Carolina community at large."

There have been two other flu-related deaths in North Carolina.

The Buncombe County Medical Director said an elderly person died this week from the flu. In addition, Wake County school board member Kathy Hartenstine passed away from complications from the flu last month.

2017 was one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent North Carolina history with 391 deaths.

Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated early this year. They recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October.

Vaccinations against the flu can make the illness milder and reduce the risk of serious outcomes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathflu seasonNCRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Triton High School student killed in crash before school
LATEST: Two SC officers released from hospital
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Kavanaugh latest: Collins says FBI probe seems 'very thorough'
DPAC wins Theater of the Year award
NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'
Show More
Man assaults woman, flees with their child, Apex police say
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh
More News