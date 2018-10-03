Two deaths linked to the flu in North Carolina

The flu season is just getting underway and already there are two flu-related deaths in North Carolina.
The Buncombe County medical director said an elderly person died this week from the flu. Wake County school board member Kathy Hartenstine passed away from complications from the flu last month.
Last year was one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent history in North Carolina with 391 deaths.
Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated early this year. They recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October. Vaccination against the flu can make the illness milder and reduce the risk of serious outcomes.
Weekly updates on flu surveillance data will be posted online beginning October 11 at www.flu.nc.gov. You can also find more information from on the flu from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
