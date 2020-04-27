5 employees at Smithfield Packing Company plant in Clinton test positive for COVID-19

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sampson County health officials have identified an active COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Packing Company.
Five employees at the Clinton plant tested positive for the virus. One of those is not a Sampson County resident and is not reported in the county's case total of 45.
Smithfield and the county health department are working together to make sure adequate follow-up is provided to all employees.
The county's nine total new cases are in stable condition and are isolated at home.
The Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel is still operating despite at least two employees telling ABC11 they tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Monday press conference, NCDHSS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said local and state health departments have been doing on-site testing at food processing plants.
