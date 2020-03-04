Coronavirus

Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

By KTRK
SEATTLE (WTVD) -- Amazon has confirmed that one of its employees contracted the coronavirus.

The shipping giant said the worker is in quarantine, but offered no other details and did not say what the worker's role was.

At least nine people have died because of the coronavirus in Washington and a number of schools in the state remain closed.

There has been one confirmed case in Wake County, a man who traveled back from Washington state,

Lawmakers are working to finalize a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government's response to the outbreak.

Amazon has more than 50,000 employees in the Seattle region.

