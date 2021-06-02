COVID-19 vaccine

Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated

ST. LOUIS -- Brewing company Anheuser-Busch announced Wednesday that it's partnering with the White House to give one free beer to Americans 21+ once 70% of U.S. adults are partially vaccinated.

To date, 62.8% of the adult U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 133.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Once the nation reaches the White House's goal of 70%, the St. Louis-based brewer will give away one free beer, seltzer or non-alcoholic beverage to any American who wants one. Anheuser-Busch brands include Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Natural Light and Bon Viv hard seltzer.

To get the free beer, adults need to upload a picture of themselves "in their favorite place to grab a beer, whether with friends at their favorite local bar and restaurant or with family in their very own backyard" at MyCooler.com/Beer. No proof of vaccination will be required.

The prize is a $5 credits to the first 200,000 people to respond when the nation reaches the vaccine threshold.

The giveaway excludes residents of California, Texas and Alabama.

The company previously announced that it would reward people 21+ who prove they've been vaccinated with a free round of beer.

This giveaway builds on other vaccination incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets or paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
