Health & Fitness

Angry parents, mold concerns at soon-to-be-closed Fayetteville school

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents of students who attend T.C. Berrien Elementary will get to voice their concerns at a parent/teacher meeting Monday evening.

Many are angry because the school will shut its doors in two weeks because of air quality and structural issues.

School district officials told ABC11 that black mold was not found inside the school. Instead, a form of mold that is found outdoors. School officials brought in environmental experts to conduct air quality sampling. Removing students from the school was the safest option.

"We saw air conditioning units not performing appropriately. Some of them are at the end of their life cycle," said Lindsay Whitley with Cumberland County Schools. "At every step, we have tried to continue to inform parents about updates."

Health experts believe long term effects of mold exposure would be extremely hazardous. It could cause shortness of breath, infection, memory loss, mood changes, headaches and nosebleeds.

The entire student body is set to begin classes at W.T. Brown Elementary in Spring Lake on November 12 through the end of the school year.

"Spring Lake is nowhere near my home. I stay on Ramsey Street. That's not right around the corner or up the street or a five-minute commute," said parent Eddie Williams.

Despite the move, parents believe the damage has already been done.

"Now that I think about it, I may pull his records just to see how much of an increase it was with him having to go to the doctor now as far as asthma attacks," said parent Shantelle Thompson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevilleeducationmoldschoolstudent safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correctional officer, 8 others charged in prison drug ring
Firefighters hold 'bash' in Chapel Hill for one of their own battling cancer
McFarlane delivers final State of the City Address as Raleigh mayor
Zeus the dog recovering after surgery
Parking in Raleigh? What you need to know before getting towed
Harnett County grandmother charged in child neglect case
Tarboro teen accused of assaulting 75-year-old woman, stealing her car
Show More
UNC, Duke join forces to fight childhood cancer
Police: Man gets naked at NC church, punches churchgoer
First Freeze Warning of the fall issued for central NC
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
More TOP STORIES News