Angry parents, mold concerns at soon-to-be-closed Fayetteville school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parents of students who attend T.C. Berrien Elementary will get to voice their concerns at a parent/teacher meeting Monday evening.Many are angry because the school will shut its doors in two weeks because of air quality and structural issues.School district officials told ABC11 that black mold was not found inside the school. Instead, a form of mold that is found outdoors. School officials brought in environmental experts to conduct air quality sampling. Removing students from the school was the safest option."We saw air conditioning units not performing appropriately. Some of them are at the end of their life cycle," said Lindsay Whitley with Cumberland County Schools. "At every step, we have tried to continue to inform parents about updates."Health experts believe long term effects of mold exposure would be extremely hazardous. It could cause shortness of breath, infection, memory loss, mood changes, headaches and nosebleeds.The entire student body is set to begin classes at W.T. Brown Elementary in Spring Lake on November 12 through the end of the school year."Spring Lake is nowhere near my home. I stay on Ramsey Street. That's not right around the corner or up the street or a five-minute commute," said parent Eddie Williams.Despite the move, parents believe the damage has already been done."Now that I think about it, I may pull his records just to see how much of an increase it was with him having to go to the doctor now as far as asthma attacks," said parent Shantelle Thompson.