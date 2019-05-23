e. coli

Beef products recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns

If you're planning to cook with beef this Memorial Day weekend, be sure to check your product's label.

About 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday. The products were recalled by Aurora Packing Company, Inc., which ships nationwide.

The recalled items include different cuts of beef such as short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF RECALLED ITEMS HERE AND THE PRODUCT LABELS HERE

The recalled products have "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the government, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The term "E. coli" refers to a group of bacteria, and only some strains are dangerous. An E. coli infection can cause anything from stomach cramps to kidney failure.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcfoodrecallu.s. & worlde. colicenters for disease control
E. COLI
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
E. coli outbreak possibly linked to ground beef: CDC
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower in NC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
Show More
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Take a look inside this $4.5M French-inspired Raleigh mansion
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
More TOP STORIES News