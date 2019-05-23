Beef products recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns

About 62,000 pounds of raw beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday. The products were recalled by Aurora Packing Company, Inc., which ships nationwide.
The recalled items include different cuts of beef such as short ribs, ribeyes and briskets.
The recalled products have "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered during random sample testing by the government, and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.
The term "E. coli" refers to a group of bacteria, and only some strains are dangerous. An E. coli infection can cause anything from stomach cramps to kidney failure.
