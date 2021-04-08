blood donations

Blood donations needed at Cape Fear Valley Health

By Chris Hemric
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health officials warn that Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center has reached the lowest level of supply for crucial Type O- and Type O+ blood the health system has seen since the pandemic started. The health system is urging residents in Cumberland, Bladen, Harnett and Hoke counties to donate blood at one of several local blood drives.

A normal supply of blood on hand is about three days worth and right now and Cape Fear says they only have one day's supply or less.

Dr. David Huddleston, the Health Director for the Blood Donation Center at Cape Fear, says these low supplies are concerning because Cape Fear is a trauma center where donations could mean life or death for a patient.

"Gunshot and motor vehicle accidents of any sort pedestrian accidents. That's my biggest concern, is the fear of having to ration, that someone is going to need blood and we're not going to have it on the shelf," Huddleston said.

He strongly encourages those in the community to donate to ensure supply can bounce back in case of an emergency.

To help donate blood, you can find a drive near you here. No appointment needed

You can also visit the Blood Donor Center at 3357 Village Drive, Fayetteville, in the Bordeaux Shopping Center, the center It is open for donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Papa Murphy's pizza restaurant in Fayetteville is giving donors a coupon for a free pizza, and donors will receive a t-shirt for giving -- while supplies last. For more information, please call (910) 615-5433.

The following blood drives are being held this week
  • Tuesday: Britt Lake Apartments, 4-6 p.m., 2920 Cosmo Dr., Fayetteville, (910) 323-2001
  • Wednesday: Fayetteville VA Medical Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2300 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, (910) 488-2120
  • Thursday: Hutchens Law Firm, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4317 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, (910) 864-6888; Rockfish Fire Department, 3-6 p.m., 7600 Phillipi Church Rd., Raeford, (910) 875-4660
  • Friday: Dunn's Nursery & Garden Shop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1990 Skibo Rd., Fayetteville, (910) 867-0001
  • Saturday: Ponderosa Shopping Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5701 Yadkin Rd., Fayetteville, (910) 864-3135
