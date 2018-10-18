Confirmed flu cases rising in North Carolina

Three weeks into the flu season, North Carolina still has not had any flu deaths reported.Though we're not dealing with a flu outbreak just yet, some sort of sickness is going around leaving folks questioning whether they have a cold or the flu."The common cold almost always does not have fevers, chills, ache symptoms. Those are usually the big ones," said REX Hospital physician Dr. Ryan Lamb.The hospital is reporting that there have been some confirmed influenza cases, and the numbers are higher than this time last year."We've unfortunately had one bad incident, but for the most part people have been about to go home," said Lamb. "We're seeing a relatively benign strain so far."Medical professionals encourage people to get their vaccine and say it's most effective if you get it by the end of the month.