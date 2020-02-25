Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Update: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. health officials issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus on Tuesday - it is not a matter of if, but when it will spread in communities in the U.S. and that Americans should prepare for "significant disruption" to their lives as a result of the virus.

Until now, health officials hoped to prevent community spread in the U.S. from occurring. But following community transmission in countries Italy, Iran and South Korea, health officials believe the virus may not be able to be contained at the border and are urging residents to prepare.

MORE: What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



This comes in contrast to the Trump administration. On Tuesday, DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said the threat to the U.S. from coronavirus "remains low." The White House is seeking $1.25 billion in emergency funding to combat the virus.

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday at a news conference.

Messonnier added that Americans should channel their concern about the virus, officially called COVID-19, into preparing for its arrival.

The news conference sparked another sell-off on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones had dropped more than 800 points just after 2:00 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found during search for missing Person County man
Garner man dies after wife is accused of beating him with bat
Goldsboro police search for 'armed and dangerous' man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
Raleigh man could be linked to as many as 17 fast food robberies
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
Show More
David Ayres declared an honorary North Carolinian
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
The 411: Cary Wegman's opening in August
Temperatures Continue Climbing
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News