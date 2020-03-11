Dreamville Fest becomes latest central North Carolina event to change plans because of coronavirus fears

The cancellation and delays come after Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina.
Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.
Dreamville Fest
Raleigh's Dreamvile Festival has been postponed and moved to Aug. 29 at Dorothea Dix Park.
"While this decision has been extremely difficult to make, the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority," the event said in a statement posted to social media.
All American Marathon
Fort Bragg, in conjunction with the City of Fayetteville, has decided to cancel the All American Marathon and all associated races and events.
"With growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, we are taking prudent precautionary measures to protect the health of all the participants of the All American Marathon and fellow community members," said Col. Phillip Sounia, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "The wellbeing of our Soldiers, Families and civilians is our top priority, the difficult decision to cancel the marathon was made for the safety of our community to prevent the possibility of transmission."
Tobacco Road Marathon canceled
The Tobacco Road Marathon, scheduled for Sunday, March 15 in Cary, has been cancelled. All 2020 runners will be offered a deferral for the 2021 race.
St. Patrick's Day parade canceled:
The organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Raleigh announced Wednesday they will be cancelling the annual event amid novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, fears.
"In the light of a global pandemic, we the organizers of the parade have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this year," said Dianne Enright, the parade committee director. " We want to keep everyone as safe as possible, participants and spectators."
Other notable cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns:
- NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
- Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to be played without spectators
- NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke, Elon: Universities take precautions amid Coronavirus pandemic
North Carolina Museum of Art postpones Art in Bloom
The North Carolina Museum of Art announced it has postponed events scheduled for March 19 to March 22.
The festival is the Museum's largest annual fundraiser, supporting exhibitions and events throughout the year.
"While we will greatly miss seeing our incredible community come together to celebrate spring, marvel at the work of participating floral designers, and meditate on our Museum collection in new ways, the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is a top priority," said Museum Director Valerie Hillings.
While there are no refunds in place, the museum says all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders can email help@ncartmuseum.org with questions.