CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Eating too much healthy food has downsides, nutrition experts say

EMBED </>More Videos

Meat, chicken, fish and tofu contain protein, although too much protein can not only stress the kidneys and liver, but may increase the risk of osteoporosis, too.

By
Some nutrition experts say there is such a thing as eating too much healthy food.

Foods with beta carotene, the orange pigment plentiful in vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes, supply the body with vitamin A and help fight cell damage.

But too much beta carotene can cause your skin to turn an orange color.

Many fruits and vegetables are packed with fiber, as are beans and whole grains. But upping your fiber intake too much, too soon, can cause gas and bloating.

Too much fiber overall may also block the absorption of some nutrients.

"It's always best to get your fiber from foods that contain it naturally," Consumer Reports Health Editor Jesse Hirsch said. "Foods that are fortified with fiber may be more likely to cause stomach upset."

Meat, chicken, fish and tofu contain protein, although too much protein can not only stress the kidneys and liver, but may increase the risk of osteoporosis, too.

For most people, eating three servings of protein-rich foods daily, including non-meat items like yogurt and quinoa, is enough to maintain good health.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth foodfoodfruit
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
Beauty vitamin biotin may affect medical test results
Tips, tricks to baking perfect pies from scratch
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
Jury awards $289M to man who blames Roundup for cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh police arrest man in bank robbery near Cameron Village
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Raeford 15-year-old charged in fatal shooting
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Woman's death attributed to infection after dog nip
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
Boy injured after being set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Show More
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!
More News