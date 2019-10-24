flu death

First flu-related death of the season reported in North Carolina

The first flu-related death for the 2019-2020 flu season in North Carolina has been reported.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first death Thursday in a news release. The person died during the first week of October. The victim was described as "an adult in the central part of the state."

"We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH.

SEE ALSO: Is this the start of an early flu season? Some doctors say 'yes'

The person's identity won't be released to protect the family's privacy.

Last flu season, there were officially 208 flu deaths. Of the 208 deaths, 133 were age 65 or older. Five were under 18.

The department recommends several precautions to protect against the flu:

  • Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
  • Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessnchealthfluflu seasonflu death
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    FLU DEATH
    Two people died from the flu in NC last week
    Hope Mills mother among flu victims this year
    One person died from the flu in NC last week
    Three people died from the flu in NC last week
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
    Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
    Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
    Bull sharks moving into the sounds of North Carolina
    Get in free at NC State Fair during Thursday food drive
    GOP plan finds money for principal raises, not teachers
    Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
    Show More
    Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
    Military vehicle raising concern in Durham neighborhood
    Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools stops use of drug-detecting dogs
    Cape Fear High School librarian killed in crash, students create memorial
    Raleigh man charged after shooting pellet gun at kids
    More TOP STORIES News