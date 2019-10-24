First flu-related death of the season reported in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first death Thursday in a news release. The person died during the first week of October. The victim was described as "an adult in the central part of the state."
"We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH.
SEE ALSO: Is this the start of an early flu season? Some doctors say 'yes'
The person's identity won't be released to protect the family's privacy.
Last flu season, there were officially 208 flu deaths. Of the 208 deaths, 133 were age 65 or older. Five were under 18.
The department recommends several precautions to protect against the flu: