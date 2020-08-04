Health & Fitness

Fourth-graders at Thales Academy to be quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Thales Academy in Wake Forest.

The school said it was notified Monday that a fourth-grader was infected after contact with a family member.

In response, Thales sent a letter to families explaining what happened and how it planned to move forward.

That student was asymptomatic throughout their time on campus, passing the temperature check and symptom-screening checklist for school entry.

The last time the student was on campus was Friday.

Students potentially exposed have been contacted and will be quarantined for 14 days along with the teaching staff.

Thales Academy welcomed students back to campus for the new school year in July. The private school opted for in-person instruction at its campuses instead of distance learning.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence visited Thales Academy's Apex location.
