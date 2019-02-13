Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children

Many hospitals around the country are making it easy for strangers to send Valentine's Day cards to sick patients who can't celebrate with their classmates.
If you wish to send a card, here is a list of places and information:
- St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital
Send a virtual Valentine's Day card to St. Jude patients
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
Choose a virtual card and help make this Valentine's Day extra special for a CHLA patient.
- Boston's Children Hospital Trust
Make this Valentine's Day special for the kids at Boston Children's Hospital by sending them a valentine.
- Cincinnati Children's
Fill out this Valentine's Day form for a patient