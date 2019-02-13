Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children

St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital

Send a virtual Valentine's Day card to St. Jude patients

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Choose a virtual card and help make this Valentine's Day extra special for a CHLA patient.

Boston's Children Hospital Trust

Make this Valentine's Day special for the kids at Boston Children's Hospital by sending them a valentine.

Cincinnati Children's

Fill out this Valentine's Day form for a patient

Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for children.Many hospitals around the country are making it easy for strangers to send Valentine's Day cards to sick patients who can't celebrate with their classmates.If you wish to send a card, here is a list of places and information: