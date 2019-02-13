HEALTH & FITNESS

Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children

Taylor Lisenby
Being a hospital patient is hard enough, but it can be especially tough for children.

Many hospitals around the country are making it easy for strangers to send Valentine's Day cards to sick patients who can't celebrate with their classmates.

If you wish to send a card, here is a list of places and information:


  • Children's Hospital of Los Angeles
    Choose a virtual card and help make this Valentine's Day extra special for a CHLA patient.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthhospitalsvalentine's day
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Research raises concerns about use of energy drinks in military
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
Apple Watch leads Fayetteville woman to heart diagnosis
Local boy inspires Gov. Cooper's heart-defect-awareness proclamation
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units damaged in Raleigh apartment fire
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News