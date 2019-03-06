How it works: Choosing between ancestry family tree and DNA kits

So, what's the process for sending in DNA for an ancestry check? Which company should you use? We looked into your options.
34% of Americans can't trace their family tree past their grandparents. In a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by @OnePoll, results showed that many don’t know key information about their #heritage. How many generations can you trace? https://t.co/YxHKu0QQih pic.twitter.com/GZkwMDGDnq— Ancestry (@Ancestry) January 16, 2019
The companies
Ancestry.com
This was probably the first company that came to your mind. Ancestry.com has been running for longer than many of the other ancestry companies (founded in 1983) , and therefore it has built up a reputation for having variety of services, and a relatively large genealogical database.
Ancestry.com offers several services, two of which are their most popular. These include the family tree option and the AncestryDNA option.
HOW IT WORKS
Family tree: Begin a 14 day free trial. After that, pay $19.99 per month or $99 for six months for access to U.S. records on ancestry. You can also pay $34.99 a month or $149 for six months for access to U.S. & international records. The last option is an all-access plan for $44.99 a month or $199 for six months.
Ultimately, these packs allow you to build a family tree, using data that Ancestry.com has acquired from U.S. and international records. This is different from AncestryDNA.
AncestryDNA:For $99 (plus an additional $9.95 for shipping expenses), you can order a DNA test kit, which is shipped to your door. In the kit, there will be a vial for saliva collection, instructions, and a return label.
Follow the instructions for collecting your saliva in the vial, package the vial, stick the return label on the box, and drop the package off at your local USPS office.
Ancestry.com will take 6-8 weeks to process your saliva, and once it's complete, you will been notified via email. Then you can view your DNA results. This feature allows you to pinpoint regions in the world where you come from.
23andMe
23andMe is a newer ancestry service, but they are growing fast. The company was founded in 2006.
Your genetics can provide you with information to help you commit to a healthier you – inspired by your DNA!https://t.co/c5X4ML8vuo— 23andMe (@23andMe) February 14, 2019
While they may not have a data pool quite as large as Ancestry.com (for family member searching/geographic regions for ethnicity), 23andMe has a more focused approach on health screening.
In other words, they check what illnesses you are prone to getting (based on your DNA), how your DNA influences your taste, smell and other traits, and how your genes play a role in your well-being and lifestyle choices.
Does your valentine have a sweet tooth or a salt-tooth? #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/UMzvPkro84— 23andMe (@23andMe) February 14, 2019
23andMe offers two main services, one of which is solely an ancestry service and the other of which is a combined health and ancestry service.
HOW IT WORKS
23andMe ancestry services function very similarity to Ancestry.com's. The first step is choosing whether you want just an ancestry kit, or a health and ancestry kit.
The ancestry kit, as evident in the name, only deals with ancestry. This includes a breakdown of your global ancestry by percentages and connecting you with DNA relatives. This package is $99, not including $10 in shipping expenses. You can pay this fee online and the kit will be shipped to you.
Alternatively, you can buy a physical 23andMe kit in most Walgreens, Walmart and Target stores for $30. Then you register the kit online and pay either $69 for the ancestry screening or $169 for the ancestry and health screening.
The rest is very similar to Ancestry.com. Follow the instructions, spit in the vial, ship the vial off. In 2-4 weeks, you'll have your results.
Family Tree DNA
Founded in 1999, Family Tree DNA takes a somewhat different approach to ancestry.
First and foremost, it lets you share your genealogical and genetic info with a project, where you can then reveal the shared lineage of families. It can also test up to three different parts of your DNA, depending on which versions of the test you pay for.
Family Tree DNA can also test more than just your autosomes (22 of your 23 chromosomes containing DNA that you share with people on both sides of your family). If you pay the extra fees, Family Tree DNA can test your mtDNA and yDNA (if you're a man).
The mtDNA comes from your father and the yDNA comes from your mother. These DNA types can supposedly reveal migration patterns of your ancient ancestors.
HOW IT WORKS
As with the previous companies, Family Tree DNA offers several services, each of which can be viewed here.
The base prices for the yDNA, the autosomal DNA, and the mtDNA are $169, $79, and $199, respectively. Doing all three will set you back about $447. The combined shipping charge for each kit is $12.95.
Once you receive your kit, follow the instructions in the box, swab the inside of your cheek, enclose the sample, stick on your return label, and mail the package.
With autosomal DNA, explore the percentage breakdown of your origins, learn your connection with ancient groups, and discover new DNA relatives! https://t.co/Zcy0ZTTcpB pic.twitter.com/mF4fqMxuHj— FamilyTreeDNA (@FamilyTreeDNA) February 21, 2019