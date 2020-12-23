NC reports new record high COVID-19 hospitalizations as deaths top 6,300

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
2:15 p.m.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Syracuse at North Carolina men's basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 2.
The postponement follows positive tests in a recent Syracuse opponent, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men's basketball team.
12:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths.
As of Monday, 10.7% of tests are positive, a slight decrease from the last two days but still more than double the state's benchmark of 5%. The percentage of positive tests has been hovering between 10.4 and 12.5% for the last two weeks.
Currently, 3,043 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record for the state. Ten more COVID-19 patients were added to ICUs across the state in the last 24 hours for the highest number in at least a month: 696 adult patients. In the last 24 hours, 416 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals statewide.
The majority of those hospitalized are over the age of 60 whereas the majority of cases are in the 25 to 49 age range.
10 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper gave the star of Christmas a special exemption from the modified stay-at-home order to the delight of kids throughout North Carolina.
Santa Claus will still be able to bring gifts to homes of boys and girls in North Carolina, as long as they haven't been naughty. Gov. Cooper granted the OK for Santa in a Tweet sent Wednesday morning, adding that he'll still need to wear a mask.
In order to carry out his delivery duties, Santa Claus has been given a special exemption from the Modified Stay at Home order on Christmas Eve. But Santa has promised he’ll wear a mask to protect families in our state, so make sure you do your part and wear a mask, too. pic.twitter.com/QVz53ZHIvk— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 23, 2020
"It's important that we all follow the Modified Stay At Home order this year to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but after being assured of his safety measures, Santa will receive a special exemption to carry out his job on Christmas Eve," Gov. Cooper said. "Santa will wear a mask to protect the families in our state, so make sure you do your part and wear a mask, too."
8:40 a.m.
Cumberland County will give an update on COVID-19 spread in the county at 10:30 a.m. Cumberland County is considered a red county where the spread is labeled critical. More than 90% of the state's counties are either red or orange.
8 a.m.
The U.S. government and Pfizer have struck a deal to bring 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the U.S. All 200 million doses in total are expected to be delivered by July of 2021.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is warning of increased transmission of the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday period. But he imposed no new restrictions on travel or gatherings as he spoke about the pandemic at a news conference Tuesday.
All but eight of North Carolina's 100 counties are presently seeing substantial or critical levels of community spread. The state is also seeing more people in the hospital due to COVID-19 than ever before since the start of the pandemic. Cooper says he will limit his Christmas gathering to immediate family and remain at his home in Raleigh to celebrate.
Given the gravity and uncertainty amid COVID-19, the state has made two 24/7 mental health hotlines open to citizens. The Hope for NC Helpline (855-587-3463) and Hope for Healers (919-226-2002) are available to call.
Johns Hopkins reports more than 3,400 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. on Tuesday, the second-highest total of the pandemic.
Free COVID-19 testing continues in Wake County on Wednesday. Drive-thru testing is being offered at three parks - Sanderford Road Park, Carolina Pines Park and Brentwood Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
TUESDAY
10 p.m.
ABC11's DeJuan Hoggard spoke to Duke's Dr. Tony Moody on the similarities and differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as they start becoming available in North Carolina.
"From a vaccine perspective, honestly, I think they're equivalent," said Moody. "I wouldn't favor one over the other. And the data for both look almost identical."
3:20 p.m.
In a news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stressed that COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in North Carolina.
"This virus continues to spread quickly," Cooper said. "Don't get numb to these numbers, They have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks but they are too high."
With the holidays approaching, Dr. Cohen urged North Carolinians not to travel or gather with people outside their immediate households.
"If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors."
Cooper added that even around extended family members, safety is key. "It's easy to let our guards down when we're with our family, but no matter how much you trust and love someone, if they don't already live with you, keep wearing a mask," he said.
Two faith leaders, Pastor Rev. Joseph Casteel of First United Methodist Church in Roanoke Rapids and Rev. James White or Christ Our King Community Church in Raleigh shared how they have kept their congregations safe since March by moving all services online.
Though Casteel said this would be his congregation's first virtual Christmas Eve, he encouraged them to look at the circumstances as an opportunity to keep themselves, their families and their neighbors safe.
"This holiday season is going to be a difficult time, and it is for many," Casteel said." My phone is ringing more and more frequenlty with persons who are struggling."
Casteel recalled both 24/7 mental health hotlines available to North Carolinians: Hope for NC Helpline (855-587-3463) and Hope for Healers (919-226-2002).
"As a faith leader, I encourage you to take advantage of these resources within your local community," Casteel said.
In his opening remarks, White quoted Maya Angelou. "You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them," White said. "It's been a burden for us not to be reduced by the challenges of the last 10 months."
Though he said his congregation has been meeting virtually for the last 10 months, "God is not limited by physical space."
And while he said the limitations of the time are unfamiliar to many, history shows that even in the face of adversity, people have still been able to celebrate.
"Sometimes our intentionally forgotten history of indigenous people who experienced forced limitations, slaves who didn't have their limitations changed during this season, Jim Crow laws that created cultural and societal limitations we experience today," White said. "Even with those tragic limitations, people were still able to have triumphant celebrations."
Cooper expanded on the sentiment, adding that this Christmas he is grateful for the compassion, courage and resilience of North Carolinians.
And, not avoiding the question on many young minds this week, Cooper said Santa would be free to fly this Christmas, with the proper precautions.
"I'll be making an important announcement pretty soon about exempting Santa from the stay-at-home order, so we're going to make sure that he can make all of his rounds," Cooper said. "He will wear a mask, however. He's told me that he would."
3 p.m.
More than 90 percent of North Carolina counties are now in the red or orange tier on the county alert map.
That means there is critical or substantial levels of community spread of COVID-19 in the large majority of counties in the state.
Read more about that here.
1 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services started updating it's COVID-19 dashboard to show the number of vaccinations in the state.
NCDHHS said there can be up to a 72-hour lag in data.
As of Tuesday, 24,500 have received the first dose. No one has yet received the full series.
62 percent of those who have been vaccinated are between the ages of 25 and 49.
Currently the state is in Phase 1a of the plan, which means health care workers fighting COVID-19 & long-term care staff and residents can be vaccinated.
11:55 a.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 488,902 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 51 more deaths due to COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 11% of tests are positive statewide, more than double the state's benchmark of 5%.
Currently, 3,001 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, an increase of 184 patients from Monday. This marks the first time more than 3,000 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, 335 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted statewide. 686 adult COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, the highest number in a month. Across the state, 414 ICU beds and 5,075 inpatient beds are available.
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force will share an update Tuesday at 2 p.m., likely leading a message of safety as families get ready to celebrate Christmas. Last week, Gov. Cooper advised North Carolinians to gather virtually for the holiday to fight the spread of COVID-19. Several faith leaders in the state will join Cooper.
"The safest option is to connect online or by phone," Cooper said. "If you have to gather in person, try to get tested first, do it outdoors, limit the number of people and wear a mask." The briefing will be aired live on ABC11 and streamed on abc11.com.
On Monday, Gov. Cooper announced a new executive order that allows restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to-go.
If you're hoping to get a COVID-19 test before the Christmas holiday, you're in luck. This week in Raleigh, free drive-thru testing is being offered at three parks - Sanderford Road Park, Carolina Pines Park and Brentwood Park on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Scientists say there is reason for concern but not alarm about new strains of the coronavirus, especially the one currently spreading in England. Scientists from the World Health Organization and elsewhere said Monday that the new strains do not seem to cause more serious COVID-19 illness than previous versions of the virus.
They also expect that current vaccines will remain protective against the new strains and that tests are underway to verify if that's the case. British officials announced severe lockdown measures over the weekend, and many countries imposed new temporary travel restrictions to try to limit spread of the new strains.