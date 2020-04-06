Managing your anxiety when there's nothing to take your mind off coronavirus

When we're confronted with something new that we don't understand, it can come with a whole host of emotions.People are afraid and it scares them.Other people become sad and turn inward and stop doing the things that they know would actually help them move forward with their lives.This situation is no different than any past crisis, says Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer of Alliance Health.Our responses to those crises are unique, they're our own and they matter. But there are things we can do to try to help ourselves get through.Some people are able to fill their day with telecommuting or caring for children.Other people have more free time on their hands than they have ever had before.The best way to think about this is to give yourself some goals.What would you like to do, how are you going to come out of this on the other side as a potentially better person?Take care of your body. One of the things that's important to do is to get adequate rest and it's easier to get a good night's rest if your body is tired.Get outside, get some sunshine and get some exercise everyday if possible.Once you bring these routines back into your life, it will go a long way in helping you feel better.