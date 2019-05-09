Measles warning: North Carolina health officials urge residents to take precautions to avoid infection

The department is saying that a vaccination is the front-line defense against the virus.
According to a release from the NCDHHS, 764 people from 23 states were confirmed to have measles from Jan. 1 to May 3, 2019. No measles cases have been reported in North Carolina yet this year.
However, North Carolina had three reported cases of measles in 2018. The last large measles outbreak in NC happened in 2013, with 23 reported cases. It happened after an unvaccinated traveler returned from India to a community with a low vaccination rate.
"Measles is a highly contagious disease and it spreads quickly in children and adults who are not vaccinated," said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Tilson, M.D. "All North Carolinians should ensure they and their families are up-to-date on their MMR vaccine."
Memo: Division of Public Health alerts clinicians to ways to quickly identify, stop spread of infection
Measles can be prevented by the combination MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
Public health experts recommend all children receive two doses of MMR vaccine, with the first dose beginning at 12 months of age and a booster at four to six years of age.
The department is also recommending that adults born in 1957 or later who have not already been vaccinated get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.
On the other hand, certain adults should get two doses, including college students, healthcare workers and people who travel internationally.
