surgery

Memphis doctors reconstruct 2-year-old's voice box

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVD) -- A team of Tennessee doctors made history by successfully completing the world's first voice box reconstruction - changing a 2-year-old boy's life.

Doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital were able to create a voice box and airway for Cooper Kilburn using a part of his ribs, WMC Action News reported.

Cooper was born with congenital high airway obstruction syndrome - meaning his trachea and larynx were blocked and he had no way to breathe or speak.

Cooper's mother Brooke was in a car accident when she was 17 weeks pregnant and found out about her baby's diagnosis during an ultrasound after the crash.

A first surgery wasn't successful so Cooper was taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis.

Using part of Cooper's ribs, doctors created a voice box and airway for him - something that has never been successfully done before.

Five months later, Cooper is beginning to make noises and only uses a ventilator at night.

"One day Cooper is going to be telling this and we're not gonna have to," said Brooke Kilburn. "We can just sit back and think how strong he is."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstennesseechildrenhospitalsurgeryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURGERY
UNC Children's Hospital pausing complex heart surgeries after report
Durham woman says metal hip implant caused lifelong problems
Durant confirms Achilles rupture, shares photo after surgery
Surgeons successfully operate on patient with rare genetic disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Wake County pool reopens after parasite exposure
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Gun control advocates call for change after El Paso mall massacre
Show More
1 arrested after shooting of woman driving in Wendell
Man shoots home invaders who attacked him in the middle of the day
Excitement for UNC Football inspires one fan to pop the question
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
More TOP STORIES News