Mental Wellness with MindPath: How to Spot and Address Bullying

We know that bullying happens, but children and adolescents may not always share their experiences with adults. How can parents, teachers, and other adults know what the signs of bullying are and how to prevent it? MindPath's Deborah Edgefield, LCSW shares her expertise and guidance on how to spot, address, and prevent bullying.For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.Deborah knows that everything heals. One of her favorite quotes continues, "Your heart heals. The mind heals. Wounds heal. Your happiness is always going to come back. Bad times don't last" (Unknown). As a provider, Ms. Edgefield offers her clients support, guidance, and encouragement to help them find the internal cognitive resources needed to increase their resiliency against life's difficulties. She encourages her patients to begin their work together with an open mind and a readiness to explore different solutions to their challenges. Since childhood, she has had a passion for helping others and, today, loves it when her clients learn to feel empowered and more positive about themselves and their lives. With an empathetic, conversational approach, Deborah explores behaviors, solutions, and goals with her clients. She draws from numerous modalities such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Solution-focused (brief) therapy (SFBT), Reality Therapy and Motivational Interviewing. Since her clients are often dealing with complex issues, she pulls from multiple approaches in order to address everyone's needs.