Most North Carolinians don't know about major Medicaid change coming into effect in July, poll says

North Carolina is only three weeks away from a major transformation of its Medicaid system and a new poll shows most people don't know about it.On July 1, the state is doing away with its current system of paying health care providers a fee for every service and switching to a Managed Care system.The Medicaid Managed Care Transformation takes effect July 1. The plan would allow Medicaid patients to get care from one of five commercial plans operated by private companies -- AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, UnitedHealthcare of North Carolina, WellCare of North Carolina and Carolina Complete Health.The new plan is a major shift in North Carolina's health care system with a goal of boosting access to preventative care and driving down long-term health care costs.But a new poll from North Carolina for Better Medicaid (NCBM) found that two out of three people knew little to nothing about the change that could affect who and where their doctors are.Pastor Odell Cleveland of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is taking it upon himself to educate his church community."I think the fact that once they're aware -- this allows them to choose and customize in a certain way that benefits for their families and take care of themselves because the whole social determinants of health and all the preventive things make a big difference," Cleveland said.The NCBM also found that once residents were made aware of the benefits of Medicaid Managed Care, there was strong support for the transition across the state.