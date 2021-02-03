UNC doctor debunks several myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10247760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After 29 years, Judy Schneider retired in April 2019. Once vaccines started coming out, she called and asked if she could help give shots out.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are a lot of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, and with that we're taking a closer look at some of the most common misconceptions."We have more information at our fingertips than ever before in human history, but that means we have more access to nonsense information," said Dr. David Wohl, UNC Health infectious disease expert.That's why Wohl says you have to get the facts. For example, the COVID-19 vaccine does not include a government microchip."I think you give the government too much credit. I don't think they have the ability to actually do that technologically," Wohl said.And the myths continue, like the vaccine was developed using fetal tissue-that's a myth. Or the vaccine causes infertility-also a myth. And you also don't have to worry about the vaccine changing your DNA."What happens with these vaccines you're hearing about is they send a text message to your cell to start making some protein it doesn't involve DNA at all," Wohl said.But not everything is completely clear when it comes to the vaccine. So if you've had the virus, it's still unclear when and if you need the vaccine."Maybe, maybe not. It looks like you definitely develop some natural immunity. We don't see people get re-infected with COVID-19 soon after they've recovered but we do know some people do," Wohl said.But one thing is certain, there is research to support the vaccine does protect you for an extended period of time. Wohl suggests you get vaccinated as soon as you can.Some other things to keep in mind when it comes to the vaccine: You'll want to continue to wear a mask even after you get vaccinated because it's still unclear if you can carry the virus even after being vaccinated. And as far as side effects go, other than some arm swelling and soreness, Wohl said he has not seen anything severe yet.