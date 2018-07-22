HEALTHCHECK

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to raw turkey.

It has sickened nearly 100 people in 26 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still trying to pinpoint the source of the outbreak.

At least 90 people have been sickened, 40 of which were hospitalized.

The CDC says samples have tested positive for strains of salmonella.

It was found in different forms, including ground turkey, turkey pieces and whole turkey.

CDC officials say to be sure to cook any turkey meat to the recommended temperature and avoid feeding any raw foods to pets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksalmonellaTurkeycdc
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to cells in blood vessels
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain, study says
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police have located mother and 3-month-old baby after reported abduction
Police respond to Chapel Hill stabbing, suspect in custody
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
6 people saved from Cape Fear River in late night water rescue
2 charged in late night Raleigh shooting
Prince George celebrating 5th birthday
Fatal car crash causes local power outage in Raleigh
Los Angeles Trader Joe's barricade: 1 dead, suspect in custody
Show More
I-95 north reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Rocky Mount
2 people drown at separate Brunswick Co. beaches
Raleigh building evacuated after carbon monoxide leak
Two years after his murder, Durham pastor's family searching for answers
Two killed in Johnston County head-on crash identified
More News