HEALTH & FITNESS

NC measles outbreak: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Three cases were reported in NC - all in Johnston County.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina had a measles outbreak with three cases reported this year, state health officials said. All three cases were in Johnston County.

"We would consider that to be an outbreak because measles does not typically circulate in the United States apart from cases being imported into the country via residents who have traveled to other countries and bring the virus back," said Justin Albertson, Vaccine-Preventable Disease Epidemiologist for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

"Any time you have a measles case, we have to treat it as an outbreak because measles is so contagious," said Dr. Sue Lynn Ledford, Wake County Public Health Division Director. "It's very easy to contract because it's an airborne illness and you can walk through a room where someone has measles and contract the disease."

Over 100 people in 21 states have contracted measles
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states, including North Carolina, have reported contracting the measles.


The CDC is reporting 107 measles cases in 21 states, including North Carolina. They were reported between January 1 and July 14.

The majority of the people who got the measles were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

In North Carolina, Albertson said the three cases were reported after a resident in Johnston County traveled overseas, got the measles then came back to North Carolina and infected two people in the household. All three have recovered. The residents went to facilities in Wake County, Dr. Ledford said.

Health officials are reminding everybody to make sure they have two doses of the measles vaccine. The first one is typically administered when a child is 1 year old and the second before the child goes to school, between the ages of 4 and 6. You can contact your doctor or health department for information on the vaccine.

"As time goes on, immunity can wane, meaning that people who were vaccinated several years ago can be susceptible to measles after a period of many years," Albertson said.

MORE: NC K-12 immunization requirements

"Obviously nobody wants the rash that goes along with measles either," Dr. Ledford said. "But there are some very severe illnesses that are associated with measles."

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

According to the CDC, some people may suffer from severe complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling which could result in hospitalization or death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesjohnston county newsJohnston CountyNCWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
CDC monitoring measles cases in 21 states, including North Carolina
Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
'Shoot me:' Report details moments before fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Show More
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools
More News